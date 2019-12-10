Hadley Creekmuir, owner of the Greensboro-based business Hadley Homes, is known for her brick and mortar pop-up shops on State Street and downtown Greensboro.
Now this curator of sourced gifts, home accents and fine art has opened an online pop-up shop for the holidays.
From a tote from Atlanta to table-top ceramics from Peru, the online holiday shop features ten items sourced from around the country and abroad.
The limited items will be available until they are gone.
To shop the site, follow @hadleyhome.popup on Instagram or shop at hadley-home.myshopify.com.
