HIGH POINT — What is perhaps the Triad's largest children's consignment sale returns on Thursday.
Weeruns, a community staple for more than 25 years, will take place over the next two weeks at High Point University Community Center at the old Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive.
The sale will benefit Family Service of the Piedmont to raise awareness and support for the agency's child abuse services.
"Weeruns is more than just a kids consignment sale. Our purpose is to support families, connect communities and serve others" said Stephanie Allred, who took over the sale this year.
Allred, a mother of two, has been shopping the sale for 15 years.
"From consignors to volunteers to shoppers, it truly is a community effort to pull this huge event off," she said.
The sale began 25 years ago in a private home with only a handful of consignors. It has now grown to over 500 consignors and about 80,000 items for babies and kids.
An early sale will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Admission is $10 Thursday. Admission Friday is a $5 donation to Family Service of the Piedmont.
New moms and those who are expecting, along with grandparents, get in free at 1 p.m. Friday. First responders, teachers, military personnel and foster parents get in free at 4 p.m.
The general sale begins 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The sale continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 17-19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 and 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23.
Items are half off Feb. 21 and 22. Cash or checks only.
All items are 70% off Feb. 23. Cash or checks only.
Shoppers can also help the cause by rounding up their purchase amount and Weeruns will match that amount.
Consignors can choose to donate unsold items to local families and children in need.
For more information about the sale, visit https://weeruns.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.