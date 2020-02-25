International Minute Press High Point

HIGH POINT — International Minute Press has opened at 1001 Phillips Ave., Suite 104.

The full-service print shop announced in a release it has moved from a Greensboro location to a 6,000-square-foot facility.

"We are growing and we have moved to expand our operations," operator Jim Gouge said in the release.

Jim and Jeannie Gouge operate the business which a franchise of a chain of full-service printers.

The Gouges have been in the printing industry for 15 years.

The shop is a state-of-the-art design, marketing, sign and printing business with seven employees.

The shop's phone is 336-854-1551 or visit www.highpointimp.com.

