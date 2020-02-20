ARCHDALE — A new Goodwill store and donation center has opened at 11316 N. Main St.
In a release, Goodwill announced the new store opened in a former Rite Aid store. It replaces a previous store in Archdale that closed on Feb. 17.
"We’ve seen great success with our new locations in Greensboro, Graham and High Point,” Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations at Triad Goodwill, said in the release.
For more information on Goodwill, visit www.triadgoodwill.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.