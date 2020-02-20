Car Stock Image
Matthew Hull

BURLINGTON — A new option for automobile dealers and anyone else looking for a used vehicle is about to open.

Burlington Auto Auction at 2475 N. Church St. opens Monday.

Dealers can register, get a preview and a bite to eat starting at 9 a.m.

The first auction will be held Tuesday.

The auction will open to the public on March 28.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The phone is 336-506-0760.

