GREENSBORO — A new pop-up market will be held Sunday at The Silo Entertainment Complex, a former flour mill at 816 S. Elm St. that was re-purposed as an event center.
The market, from noon to 5 p.m., features 24 vendors of unique products and services.
“Our mission was to unite this community of innovators, entrepreneurs and small business owners with the local community in hopes that they’d grow their client and customer base,” Mike Clark, co-owner of Mogul Movement, operator of the complex, said in a news release.
Admission is free.
The market will be held on the first and third Sunday of each month through the rest of the year.
For information about the market or to become a vendor, visit www.thelocalpopupshopatsilo.com.
