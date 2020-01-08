Wendover Commons

Wendover Commons in May 2018.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — One of the city's newest retail centers has been sold.

The Triad Business Journal reports that CRS Realty of Houston purchased high-profile Wendover Commons from developer Hammerford Development Co. of Toronto.

A source told TBJ the deal was nearly $30 million.

The 19-acre shopping center is in a high-traffic retail corridor on Wendover Avenue near Bridford Parkway between Interstates 40 and 73.

Wendover Commons is anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Other retailers include Haverty's Furniture and Cost Plus World Market.

The center is also home to eateries that include Outback Steakhouse, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Zoes Kitchen, Viva Chicken, Blaze Pizza, and First Watch, a breakfast and lunch chain opening there on Monday.

Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments