GREENSBORO — One of the city's newest retail centers has been sold.
The Triad Business Journal reports that CRS Realty of Houston purchased high-profile Wendover Commons from developer Hammerford Development Co. of Toronto.
A source told TBJ the deal was nearly $30 million.
The 19-acre shopping center is in a high-traffic retail corridor on Wendover Avenue near Bridford Parkway between Interstates 40 and 73.
Wendover Commons is anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Other retailers include Haverty's Furniture and Cost Plus World Market.
The center is also home to eateries that include Outback Steakhouse, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Zoes Kitchen, Viva Chicken, Blaze Pizza, and First Watch, a breakfast and lunch chain opening there on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.