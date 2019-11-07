Going Out of Business Sign
LEXINGTON — For the past 30 years The Olde Homestead has offered everything from handmade crafts to Bob Timberlake brand prints and accessories to women's clothing and jewelry.

Now owner Vicki Comer is hanging up her smock.

The Dispatch of Lexington reported that Comer is retiring and closing the store.

Fresh out of community college, Comer started the business to sell her homemade crafts.

The store grew to stock Bob Timberlake giftware, then Boyds Bears and later women's clothing and accessories.

The store at 114 S. Main St. is holding a going-out-business sale.

Comer said she will be open "until the last item leaves the building."

