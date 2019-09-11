GREENSBORO — Lawn care is the latest on-demand service to be offered in Triad.
Nashville-based GreenPal has launched its app in Greensboro that connects homeowners with lawn care professionals.
Through the app, customers can list their lawns with their service date and needs. Vetted local lawn care professionals can then bid on properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 150 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Greensboro find reliable, local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.
GreenPal currently operates in 30 cities across the country.
For information, visit www.yourgreenpal.com.
GreenPal is just one of several Uber-style services that are now offered in Greensboro including Truxx, in which users can hire a pickup truck driver for short haul pickups and delivery, and plenty of grocery and restaurant delivery services such as goPuff and UberEats,
