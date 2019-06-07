GREENSBORO — Earth Fare is holding a job fair for its new High Point store scheduled to open this summer.
The job fair is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 12-15 at Courtyard by Marriott at 4400 W. Wendover Ave.
Asheville-based Earth Fare is one of the country's largest natural and organic grocery chains with 53 locations in 10 states.
The High Point store at 4105 Brian Jordan Place plans to fill nearly 100 new full and part-time positions in variety of areas.
Those attending should be prepared to be interviewed to talk about qualifications and provide schedule availability.
For information visit www.earthfare.com/highpoint.