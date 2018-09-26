New bookstore opening in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A new book store specializing in new books for children and young adults is opening in October at at 409 State St.
It is called Wonderland Bookshop.
A ribbon cutting is planned for Oct. 18, but Amy Lamb, who is opening the 900-square-foot store with her sister Elizabeth Berger, said the hope is to open the store before then.
“It’s a great niche. I think a lot of people still want to buy books and don’t want to order them. They want to come into stores,” Lamb said.
Lamb said both she and Berger love to read and have always wanted to open a book store.
“I think a children’s bookstore is a really fun environment and a great place for parents and adults to bring kids,” Lamb said.
She would like to see the shop become a hangout for middle-school aged kids and young adults.
“We hope to do book clubs and story times and that it will just have a real community feel to it,” Lamb said.
The opening comes at a time when the shops on State Street are getting a multi-phase makeover.
Gift and luxury home accent online retailer Hadley Home is opening a pop-up shop at 405 State St. It will only be open Sept. 28-30.
Other new shops coming to State Street include a home décor shop and a shop catering to fraternities and sororities at local colleges.
The 30-plus shops in the State Street district include retailers like Second to Nature Boutique, Jeffrey Charles Salon, Greensboheme Boutique and Dancing Dogs Yoga.
Gibbs Hundred Brewing Company relocated to State Street last spring joining eateries like Mizumi Hibachi and Sushi, Cafe Pasta and La Bamba.
