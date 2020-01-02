GREENSBORO — Meet Pamela Mayo, downtown's newest barber.

Mayo opened ProVision Barber Shop upstairs at Boho Salon at 506 S. Elm St.

Mayo has been in cosmetology for 20 years. She loves what she does, particularly cutting men's hair.

"I just like the sound of electric clippers," Mayo said.

It's not all electric in Mayo's one-chair shop. Mayo offers scissor cuts and hot towel, straight razor shaves.

Mayo is from Raleigh, but has lived in Greensboro for six years. When she's not at her shop, Mayo teaches at the Health and Style Institute.

Hours for the shop are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Call 336-346-4106.

