A&T fans cheer during a football game in 2018.

 Molly Mathis/The (Greenville) Daily Reflector

GREENSBORO — Just in time for the the N.C. A&T Homecoming, or the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth," you can get your Aggie gear at a new pop-up shop opening Monday at 201 S. Elm St.

It is in the space formerly a Goodwill pop-up shop at the intersection of February One Place.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and A&T chancellor Harold Martin Sr. will be at the 4 to 7 p.m. opening of the shop.

There will also be food trucks.

The shop will be open noon to 7 p.m. the rest of the week for GHOE.

After that, the hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through the holiday season,

You can also get Aggie gear at the True Spirit Store at 1601 E. Market St. and at Barnes & Noble on the A&T campus.

