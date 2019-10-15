GREENSBORO — Just in time for the the N.C. A&T Homecoming, or the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth," you can get your Aggie gear at a new pop-up shop opening Monday at 201 S. Elm St.
It is in the space formerly a Goodwill pop-up shop at the intersection of February One Place.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan and A&T chancellor Harold Martin Sr. will be at the 4 to 7 p.m. opening of the shop.
There will also be food trucks.
The shop will be open noon to 7 p.m. the rest of the week for GHOE.
After that, the hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through the holiday season,
You can also get Aggie gear at the True Spirit Store at 1601 E. Market St. and at Barnes & Noble on the A&T campus.
