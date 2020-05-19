A ribbon of about 100 cars and trucks — many tricked out with mattress-lined flatbeds and barbecue grills — waited in line for gates to open at North Carolina’s oldest operating drive-in, built in 1949.

By the time the sun gave way to a violet and terra cotta dusk, the lot was filled to its limit, 200 vehicles, with all spaced 6 feet apart along a grassy terraced lot.