Pat Herman

GREENSBORO — Pop-up markets are sprouting for the holidays and helping ease shopping angst with locally-crafted items perfect for gifts.

Pig Pounder Brewery at 1107 Grecade St. will hold a series of Sunday holiday markets starting 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

There will be live music.

Each market will feature Triad vendors and their handmade crafts and goods.

Markets will be held 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday through Dec. 22.

For information, visit the Pig Pounder Brewery Facebook page.

A Black Friday pop-up market featuring local vendors will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at McGee Street Bar at 113 W. McGee St.

For information, visit the Black Friday Holiday Pop-Up Market page on Facebook.

Know of others? Email details to carl.wilson@greensboro.com.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow at nr_retail on Twitter.

