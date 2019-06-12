GREENSBORO — Denim apparel company Kontoor Brands is opening a Lee and Wrangler store Friday at 300 S. Elm St.
Unlike the previous Wrangler pop-up stores, the Lee and Wrangler Hometown Studio store at the intersection of Washington Street will feature apparel from both brands and will be open year-round.
The store opens just ahead of Jeansboro Day, an annual event celebrating Greensboro's denim heritage. The event will be held 4 to 7 p.m. June 19 at LeBauer Park. It will include live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a fashion show.
“Lee is thrilled to join Wrangler for the first time at its fifth annual Jeansboro Day,” said Chris Waldeck, President Global Brands for Lee.
Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands became an independent publicly-traded company after it evolved from VF Corp when VF sold its denim brands and moved its headquarters to Denver.