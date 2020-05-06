GREENSBORO — Marta Mitchell Interior Design is giving a healthcare worker at $20,000 bedroom makeover.
The 31-year-old business at 609 State St. is holding a contest to give the makeover to someone actively involved in health care, including nurses, doctors, hospital workers, EMTs, urgent care workers and nursing home workers.
"We thought what is it that we we can do to help," said Peter Mitchell of Marta Mitchell. "We do renovations of bedrooms, kitchens and other remodels."
So they decided to give away a custom bedroom remodel.
"It seemed to us that these folks are dealing with exhausting conditions and working incredibly long shifts," Mitchell said. "And a bedroom is a place where they can relax at the end of the evening."
The company will meet with the winner to design the bedroom to their style and needs. The complete design includes flooring and walls, furniture, rugs, lighting, bedding and accessories.
The contest is open to workers ages 21 and older in Guilford and Rockingham counties who have actively worked front line situations during the pandemic.
For information and where to submit entries, visit martamitchellinteriordesign.com.
Deadline for entries is May 31. The winner will be announced June 30 on Marta Mitchell Instagram and Facebook.
