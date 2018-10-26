Indoor dog park and bar coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Where can you park yourself on a bar stool while your canine friend cavorts freely with other dogs?
Starting early next year, at the aptly named The Barking Deck, a dog park and pub.
“We think it’s time to take the best of a dog park and a dog-friendly bar and bring them together for a whole new experience,” said Paula McGarrell Dozier, who is opening the venue with her husband.
Unlike a dog-friendly bar where dogs are required to be on a leash, The Barking Deck will have an indoor dog park where dogs can be off leash.
Dozier calls it a human-friendly dog park.
“You can enjoy a beer or a glass of wine. Watch the game. Play cornhole with your friends while your dog can run around and play with its friends,” Dozier said.
Dozier was inspired to open the venue because her own dog, Spartacus, suffered from severe separation anxiety. Once, he jumped from a second-floor window to follow Dozier. Dozier was fortunate to be self-employed for many years and able to work at home. But then she took a more traditional job in a corporate setting where Spartacus was not allowed. It was the hardest time of their lives, she said.
Dozier longed for a leash-free, dog-friendly place where she could go to meet friends for drinks after work and have Spartacus with her.
“He is the inspiration for creating a place where dog owners don’t have to choose between spending time with their people friends and spending time with their dog friends,” Dozier said.
Spartacus died in January.
Dozier is opening The Barking Deck in a former cheerleading gym at 106 S. Walnut Circle just off West Market Street.
The roughly 3,700-square-foot leash-free indoor dog park will be climate controlled. There will also be a 500-square-foot off leash bar area. A smaller area will be reserved for smaller dogs.
“There will be people there to help keep things clean and safe,” Dozier said.
The Barking Deck is accepting memberships.
Membership is $10 per month with $5 more for each additional dog. Day passes will be available for $5 with $3 more for each additional dog.
A membership drive is being held through the GoFundMe platform to upfit the site with dog agility equipment.
Ten percent of memberships during the drive will go to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
All dogs are required to be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations.
The pub will serve local and regional brews, wines, ciders and premium non-alcoholic beverages, plus pre-packaged snacks and dog treats for purchase.
“It gives dogs what they need, which is that time to run and exercise and play with other dogs,” Dozier said. “But it also gives people the opportunity to still have a social life. And maybe even meet new people.”
For information, visit thebarkingdeck.com or follow The Barking Deck on Facebook and Instagram.
