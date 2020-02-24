Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

 Courtesy Hello Kitty.

GREENSBORO — Well, Hello Kitty!

That's right, the Hello Kitty cafe truck is making a return stop at Friendly Center at 3100 Kathleen Ave.

The rolling pink cafe on wheels will be parked near Sephora from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The truck stocks new exclusive goodies and limited edition collectibles such as Sprinkle mugs, Madeleine sets, Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes and enamel pin sets.

Other items include stainless steel thermal bottles, T-shirts and water bottles.

The cafe serves giant cookies and a lunchbox with confetti popcorn.

The truck accepts only credit and debit card payments.

For updates, follow the truck on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow on Twitter at nr_retail.

Tags

Load comments