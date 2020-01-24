GREENSBORO — Wendover Place shopping center is losing Pier 1 and gaining a Burlington store.
Pier 1 is closing its store at 1210-C, which is between Target and the Christmas Tree Shop. The store has posted closing signs and the location is no longer on the company's website.
Pier 1 is a home furnishings retailer. While the company said its online business remains good, its brick and mortar stores are struggling. The company plans to close half its stores.
Greensboro's only other Pier 1 store at Friendly Center remains open.
Meanwhile, discount department store Burlington — formerly Burlington Coat Factory — is apparently doing well. It is opening a store in the old Babies R Us space at 1214 Bridford Parkway on the other side of Target.
Babies R Us closed in 2018. Most recently, the space was leased to Colfax Furniture for a pop-up store.
Burlington sells clothing, baby accessories and housewares. An opening date for the Wendover Place store is unknown, but the store is listed on the company's website. It will be the second Greensboro store.
Dressbarn pulled out of the shopping center last year after the 60-year-old chain said it would close all 650 stores.
No lease has been signed for that space.
