GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc., a nonprofit advocate for downtown retailers and restaurants, is offering grants to help downtown businesses recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Grants up to $1,500 will be awarded for new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related expenses.
The DGI Retail Revitalization Grant Program was started through a partnership with the Guilford Merchants Association with help from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, Community Foundation of Greensboro and the city.
The program has set up a GoFundMe account for donations to keep the grants coming. Nearly $70,000 has already been donated.
The first round of grants will be awarded on Monday.
For information, visit downtowngreensboro.org/RRGprogram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.