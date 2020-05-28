Downtown Greensboro

Downtown Greensboro, May 28, 2020.

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc., a nonprofit advocate for downtown retailers and restaurants, is offering grants to help downtown businesses recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants up to $1,500 will be awarded for new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related expenses.

The DGI Retail Revitalization Grant Program was started through a partnership with the Guilford Merchants Association with help from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, Community Foundation of Greensboro and the city.

The program has set up a GoFundMe account for donations to keep the grants coming. Nearly $70,000 has already been donated.

The first round of grants will be awarded on Monday.

For information, visit downtowngreensboro.org/RRGprogram.

