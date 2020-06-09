GREENSBORO — Book lovers rejoice. Two of the city's best loved bookstores have reopened to customers and browsers following three months of being closed after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered non-essential businesses to shut down to spread the coronavirus.
Scuppernong Books at 304 S. Elm St. has reopened by appointment only to assure social distancing.
The store is limiting the number of customers at any one time to around six.
Masks are required.
The store will allow browsers without an appointment if the store is "lightly populated".
"If people walk in and they have a mask and we haven’t reached that 6 to 8 limit, we’ll let them in," said co-owner Steve Mitchell. "We’re just trying to give everyone adequate space."
Mitchell said the store's cafe has not reopened, though customers can get coffee, iced tea and sodas to go.
The bookstore canceled its third annual Greensboro Bound literary festival in May.
Barnes & Noble at 3102 Northline Ave. at Friendly Center has also reopened to walk-in customers.
A spokesperson for the Greensboro store said the store is open with "limited capacity" and store hours are subject to change on a daily basis. It is recommended customers call the store for updates before visiting.
The store continues to offer curbside pickup of orders.
The store's cafe is open for to-go beverages only.
