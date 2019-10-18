GREENSBORO — In 1969, Dean Green purchased a Ford dealership in Lexington and renamed it Green Ford. Three years later, he purchased 26 acres on West Wendover Avenue and soon after opened a second Green Ford dealership on nine acres of it.
The company recognizes 50 years of business with an event at noon today at the dealership at 3800 W. Wendover Ave.
Green branched out to open Green Lincoln and Greensboro Auto Auction, both also on Wendover Avenue.
The luncheon celebration on today will include representatives from Ford Motor Company and and local officials.
