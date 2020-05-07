Goodwill is reopening nine more of its Triad stores.
In a release, Triad Goodwill said the following stores will reopen Friday with daily hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 3739 W. Gate City Blv., Greensboro
- 4808 W. Market St., Greensboro
- 2415 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro
- 5301 Samet Drive, High Point
- 2012 N. Main St., High Point
- 2205 N.C. 150, Oak Ridge
- 303 E. Arbor Lane, Eden
- 2246 N.C. 86, Yanceyville
- 101 Pointe South Drive, Randleman
Triad Goodwill has already reopened seven of its stores.
They include:
- 1235 S. Eugene St., Greensboro
- 3519 N. Elm St., Greensboro
- 3921 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
- 11316 N. Main St., Archdale
- 1064 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro
- 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan
- 3740 S. Church St., Burlington
The additional reopenings come as Gov. Roy Cooper relaxes the state-at-home order to allow for nonessential businesses to reopen with certain measures. One of those measures is for stores to allow only 50% occupancy at any given time, but a spokesperson for Triad Goodwill said its stores will allow only 20% occupancy for the safety of the customers.
Other measures include encouraging customers to respect a 6-foot social distance and to wear a mask.
While Goodwill closed all of its stores in early March after the stay-at-home order was issued, it did continue to operate donation centers with contact-free drop-off.
