GREENSBORO — Two Goodwill stores are having a furniture sale through Sunday.
The sales are at stores at 1235 S. Eugene St. and 3519 N. Elm St.
Items such as sofas, love seats, coffee tables, bed frames, chaises, recliners, dining chairs and table sets are on sale. The sale includes lightly used furniture donated by High Point University as well as brand new furniture donated by Signature Design by Ashley.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For information, visit www.triadgoodwill.org.