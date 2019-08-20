GRAHAM — Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina is opening its first Graham store Wednesday at 841 S. Main St.
The store and donation center will hold a grand opening event on Saturday with free cupcakes and face painting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
From noon to 2 p.m., 100 shoppers will get coupons for free tacos from El Farito Taco truck, which will be on site.
Customers can round up their purchase to benefit Little Pink Houses of Hope, an Alamance County organization that supports families affected by breast cancer.
Goodwill uses 85 cents of each dollar to support education courses and job hiring events.
For information about Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, visit www.triadgoodwill.org.