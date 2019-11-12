GREENSBORO — Goodwill's pop-up boutique Willows by Goodwill returns for the holidays.
The pop-up boutique will open Nov. 25 in Goodwill's retail and donation center at 2415-B Lawndale Drive.
It will be open through Dec. 6.
Willows features selected new and gently-used name brand and designer clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories and more.
Goodwill is opening additional pop-up stores in retail and donations centers at 2012 N. Main St. in High Point and 3740 S. Church St. in Burlington.
Hours for the stores are 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday
The stores are closed Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Day.
