Triad Goodwill's Project Prom

Harlie Cole shops for a prom dress at Triad Goodwill’s Project Prom in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

 Bernadine Hernandez/News&Record

Triad Goodwill is holding a sale of new and gently-used formal dresses March 18-20 at greater Triad stores.

The stores are at 3519 N. Elm St. in Greensboro and 3740 S. Church St. in Burlington

In addition to dresses at affordable prices, the annual Project Prom sale also offer deals on shoes and accessories.

Gowns are in a variety of colors, sizes and styles and brands.

For information about Goodwill of Central North Carolinal, visit www.triadgoodwill.org.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

