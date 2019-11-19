HIGH POINT — Goodwill is closing a 22-year-old store and opening another.
The store and donation center at 1145 E. Lexington Ave. will close Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, Goodwill plans to open at store at 11316 N. Main St. in nearby Archdale in January.
The East Lexington Avenue store opened at College Village Shopping Center in 1997.
Ahead of the closing, the East Lexington Avenue store will hold a half-off sale starting Nov. 29.
Goodwill continues to operate stores at 2012 N. Main St. and 5301 Same Drive.
Goodwill also has a store at 4835 W. Wendover Ave. in Jamestown.
