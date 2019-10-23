GREENSBORO — Bennett College alumnus Aariella Houston was one of 20 nationwide winners of PINK GRL PWR Project.
The project is where Victoria's Secret awards $10,000 in grants to female entrepreneurs between the age of 18 and 25.
With the grant, Houston created Zage Apparel, a company that creates Bennett spirit ware.
Move over N.C. A&T, here comes Bennett's spirit ware.
Houston debuts her Bennett apparel with a one-day pop-up shop called The Belle & Co. Downtown GSO.
The shop will be open noon to 8 p.m. inside the boutique Polish and Threads at at 236 S. Elm St., Suite F.
For information about Zage Apparel, visit www.zageapparel.com.
