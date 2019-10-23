Zage Apparel

Zage Apparel Bennett spirit ware.

 Aariella Houston courtesy photo.

GREENSBORO — Bennett College alumnus Aariella Houston was one of 20 nationwide winners of PINK GRL PWR Project.

The project is where Victoria's Secret awards $10,000 in grants to female entrepreneurs between the age of 18 and 25.

With the grant, Houston created Zage Apparel, a company that creates Bennett spirit ware.

Move over N.C. A&T, here comes Bennett's spirit ware.

Houston debuts her Bennett apparel with a one-day pop-up shop called The Belle & Co. Downtown GSO.

The shop will be open noon to 8 p.m. inside the boutique Polish and Threads at at 236 S. Elm St., Suite F.

For information about Zage Apparel, visit www.zageapparel.com.

