GREENSBORO — Friendly Shopping Center has lost two iconic fashion brands.
J.Crew and Eddie Bauer both closed their stores at the shopping center.
J.Crew's store was in The Shops at Friendly between Madewell and Kendra Scott.
The nearest other store is at The Streets of Southpoint in Durham.
Eddie Bauer was in Friendly Center between Athleta and Banana Republic.
The nearest other store is at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.
Sarah Kotelnicki, marketing director for Friendly Center, confirmed that Dry Goods is moving into the space vacated by J.Crew and Aerie is moving into the space vacated by Eddie Bauer.
Dry Goods offers women's fashion, jewelry and accessories. It will open this summer and will be the first location of the Triad.
Aerie is a retailer of intimates for girls of all ages and sizes. Aerie also has a store Hanes Mall. The Greensboro store is targeted to open this summer.
The shopping center also announced that Versona is opening at Friendly Center in the space formerly Charming Charlie's between AT&T and The Children's Place.
Charming Charlie's closed last year.
Versona is a women's fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories. The first Triad location opened at Hanes Mall in November of last year. The Greensboro store is targeted to open in February
Combined, the three retailers will occupy 17,053 square feet throughout the shopping center.
"Friendly Center prides itself on providing a wide array of national, regional and local brands, and we believe the addition of Aerie, Dry Goods and Versona will complement the other offerings available at the center," Sandi Malcom, Friendly Center General Manager, said in a release. "Friendly Center is off to a solid start in 2020, as well as the addition of Torrid in August 2019."
Malcom said more announcements will be made as the year progresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.