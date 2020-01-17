GREENSBORO — Friendly Center is getting three new retailers.
In a release, the shopping center announced that Aerie, a lingerie lifestyle and intimate apparel sub-brand of American Eagle, Dry Goods, a women's apparel and accessory brand, and Versona are opening soon.
Aerie is a retailer of intimates for girls of all ages and sizes. The closest Aerie is at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.
Aerie will be located between Athleta and Banana Republic in Friendly Center. It is targeted to open this summer.
Dry Goods is debuting in the Triad. It offers an ever-changing selection of fashions, jewelry and accessories.
The store is opening this summer in the newer The Shops at Friendly Center next to the Triad's only Madewell and Kendra Scott.
Versona is a women's fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories at affordable prices. The store will carry everything needed to complete an individualized outfit including jewelry, handbags, shoes and all the fashion trend items of the season.
The store is a second in the Triad after opening at Hanes Mall in November of last year. Versona at Friendly Center will be located next to AT&T and The Children's Place. It is scheduled to open in February
Combined, the three retailers will occupy 17,053 square feet throughout the shopping center.
"Friendly Center prides itself on providing a wide array of national, regional and local brands, and we believe the addition of Aerie, Dry Goods and Versona will complement the other offerings available at the center," Sandi Malcom, Friendly Center General Manager, said in a release. "Friendly Center is off to a solid start in 2020, as well as the addition of Torrid in August 2019."
Malcom said more announcements will be made as the year progresses.
