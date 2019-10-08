GREENSBORO — Barnabas Network's Fall Warehouse Sale will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, and noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Executive Square Shopping Center at 2710 N. Church St.
The sale will feature several tractor trailers of new and like-new furniture donated by local retailers and manufacturers
This event helps to underwrite costs and fund the non-profit which provides free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs.
Last year, The Barnabas Network served 2,099 individuals in 770 households. This translated to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children.
For information, call 336-370-4002 or visit www.thebarnabasnetwork.org.
