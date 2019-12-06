GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day Spa at 229 S. Elm St. has been open for a year, but the spa will hold a grand opening event 5 to 8 p.m. today.
The spa opened in the former spa Chakras, which closed last year.
The event highlights the spa's new ownership, which took over operations in August.
Skin care company Dermalogica will be offer skin assessments, samples and door prizes.
The event is cocktail attire and coincides with downtown's Festival of Lights.
Spa hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-272-0862.
