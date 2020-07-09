GREENSBORO — The downtown business district is getting a boost with the return of a summertime promotional program that is being extended an additional month.
It's called the Passport Program and it's being done through Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic-development agency.
DGI modeled the program after the Passport to Your National Parks, and other similar programs that encourage tourism. DGI's program is now in its fourth year.
DGI partnered with businesses for the program including restaurants like Cincy’s, shops like Just Be and destinations like the downtown parks.
Here’s how it works:
Download the #DGSO app through Google Play or the App Store. You will be prompted to register in the passport section which includes passports for Food and Drink, Shops, and Things to Do.
Complete a required task to earn points. Tasks could be taking a photo or checking into a business.
Once you receive three points, you will be prompted to complete a brief survey to receive a prize. The more points, the bigger the prize.
Prizes include two Downtown Greensboro koozies for three points, various swag and entry into a gift basket drawing for six points.
You must visit three destinations in a single category to get a prize.
The program runs through Sept. 30.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
