GREENSBORO — The downtown business district is getting a boost with the return of a passport program. And this year, it's gone high tech.
“We’re really excited for it because this is the first year that it’s actually a digital app,” said Julia Roach of Downtown Greensboro Inc., which is working with participating businesses.
For the past two years DGI, an economic-development agency, has offered the program in the form of a small, spiral-bound book that looked like a U.S. passport. Participants collected stamps to earn rewards.
DGI modeled the program after the Passport to Your National Parks, and other similar programs that encourage tourism.
This year, stamps are earned digitally.
“The app is easier for them than the notebook,” said Jaime Hall, owner of Aspen Boutique, which is participating in the program. “I’m excited to be a part of the program. I hope it generates more business in our downtown community.”
DGI has partnered with 90 businesses for the program including restaurants like Cincy's, shops like Meraki Handmade and destinations like the Greensboro Children's Museum.
Here’s how it works:
- Download the #DGSO app through Google Play or the App Store. You will be prompted to register in the passport section which includes passports for Food and Drink, Shops, and Things to Do.
- Complete a required task at the participating businesses to get your “stamp." Tasks could be taking a photo, checking into a business or getting a code from the business.
- Once you visit six businesses and receive six stamps, you will be prompted to complete a brief survey to receive a prize. The more stamps, the bigger the prize.
Prizes include two Downtown Greensboro koozies for six stamps, a DGI T-shirt for 12 stamps, and a DGI water bottle and entry into a drawing for a night out in downtown Greensboro and stay at the Hyatt Place for 20 stamps.
The program runs through Aug. 31.