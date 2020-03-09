Aspen Boutique

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — Downtown merchants will offer some deals for the 2nd Saturday Sidewalk Sale noon to 6 p.m. March 14.

Six merchants will participate in the event presented by the Retail Alliance of Downtown in conjunction with Downtown Greensboro Inc.

Participating retailers include Aspen Boutique, Design Archives Emporium, Vintage to Vogue Boutique, Vivid Interiors and Scuppernong Books.

