Downtown Greensboro Passport App

The Downtown Greensboro passport app program will run through Aug. 31.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. has received a grant of $20,000 from Lincoln Financial for the 2020 Downtown Greensboro Summer Passport Program.

The program encourages tourism of downtown businesses through a digital app. It started four years ago as a booklet passport and converted to a digital format in 2019.

There are three digital passports within the app in which participants may play: Shopping, Food & Drink, and Things to Do. Users complete a required task at each business to earn points. Tasks may include posting a photo to social media or checking into a business. Once six points are received, the user will receive a prize. There are three prize level categories up to 20 points.

The 2020 Downtown Summer Passport Program will run June 1 to Aug. 31.

In past years, more than 90 downtown businesses, including restaurants, shops and destinations like the Greensboro Children’s Museum, have participated in the Program. In its digital debut in 2019, more than 1,500 users downloaded the DGI app.

“We are thankful for the financial support from Lincoln Financial to continue the Digital Passport Program, an inventive and creative way to help boost our downtown businesses through the summer months,” Zack Matheny, president and CEO of DGI, said in a release.

The DGI app is available on both Google Play and Apple's App Store. More information about the Passport Program can be found at downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-summer-passport.

