GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. has received a grant of $20,000 from Lincoln Financial for the 2020 Downtown Greensboro Summer Passport Program.
The program encourages tourism of downtown businesses through a digital app. It started four years ago as a booklet passport and converted to a digital format in 2019.
There are three digital passports within the app in which participants may play: Shopping, Food & Drink, and Things to Do. Users complete a required task at each business to earn points. Tasks may include posting a photo to social media or checking into a business. Once six points are received, the user will receive a prize. There are three prize level categories up to 20 points.
The 2020 Downtown Summer Passport Program will run June 1 to Aug. 31.
In past years, more than 90 downtown businesses, including restaurants, shops and destinations like the Greensboro Children’s Museum, have participated in the Program. In its digital debut in 2019, more than 1,500 users downloaded the DGI app.
“We are thankful for the financial support from Lincoln Financial to continue the Digital Passport Program, an inventive and creative way to help boost our downtown businesses through the summer months,” Zack Matheny, president and CEO of DGI, said in a release.
The DGI app is available on both Google Play and Apple's App Store. More information about the Passport Program can be found at downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-summer-passport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.