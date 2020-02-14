Meraki Handmade

Meraki Handmade is closing.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — The downtown boutique Meraki Handmade is closing.

The shop at 230 S. Elm St., Suite A, will be open only through the end of February.

Ian and Madeleine Fraher opened the shop two and half years ago. It offers ever-changing handmade gift items from artists and makers from around the state.

Each alcove in the store features something different, from jewelry to quilts to soaps and candles.

Madeleine Fraher will have surgery in March to help with a lifelong illness. The couple decided running the store would be too much during her recovery.

She said she hopes to someday open a new store.

The store is holding a sale with 20% to 50% off all inventory, including the furniture, fixtures and decor.

The shop's phone is 336-617-3344 or visit Meraki Handmade on Facebook for updates.

