GREENSBORO — The Forge, a community makerspace, is holding its second annual Made at the Forge Auction 6 to 9 p.m. June 22 at The Forge at 219 W. Lewis St.
The silent auction of locally crafted goods and services is a fundraiser for the non-profit where members use the coop's equipment to take apart, rebuild and create new things in areas like wood, metal, leather, textiles and electronics.
There will also be demonstrations and tours of the space.
For information, visit the Forge Greensboro Facebook page.