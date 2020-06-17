Code Ninjas, franchised coding centers for kids with a location in High Point, is holding a contest to give away free coding camps.
Camps explore coding, STEM, robotics, video game building and much more.
The contest runs through June 28.
Winners will be notified around July 10.
Everyone who submits an entry gets 10% off available camps.
For information and entry form, visit codeninjas.com/100FreeCamps.
