BURLINGTON — Sears at Holly Hill Mall will close Jan. 15, making way for the city's first Publix supermarket.
The Triad Business Journal reported an ownership group of the mall sold the portion of the mall occupied by Sears for $4.5 million to Charlotte-based The Morgan Cos.
The sell also included a Sears auto facility and Prego's Trattoria.
The Morgan Cos. told TBJ that Publix plans to move into a portion of the space. It is targeted to open in 2021.
Demolition is expected to begin in in early 2020.
The mall's owners are looking to find a buyer for the remaining mall space at 309 Huffman Mill Road.
