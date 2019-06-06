Bring a friend and get a free workout at Gold's Gym
The gym chain is celebrating National Best Friend Day on Saturday with an entire BFF Week of free workouts and classes for friends.
No membership is required.
In addition to free gym time and classes, BFF Week will include a social media giveaway for friends to win two $250 Gold’s Gear eGift Cards. Beginning Saturday, anyone who posts a photo on Instagram of themselves with a friend tagging @goldsgym and using the hashtag #GOLDSBFF will be entered to win. Other rules apply. For complete details, go to www.goldsgym.com/bff.
The promotion is good through June 14 for ages 18 and older.
In Greensboro, find Gold's Gym at 3120 Randleman Road, 3711 Battleground Ave. and 4835 W. Wendover Ave.
For a full list of Gold’s Gym locations, please visit www.goldsgym.com/locate-a-gym/.