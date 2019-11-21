GREENSBORO — Pig Pounder Brewery at 1107 Grecade St. will hold a series of Sunday holiday markets starting 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 24.
There will be live music.
Each market will feature Triad vendors and their handmade crafts and goods.
Markets will be held 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday through Dec. 22.
For information, visit the Pig Pounder Brewery Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.