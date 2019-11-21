GREENSBORO — Pig Pounder Brewery at 1107 Grecade St. will hold a series of Sunday holiday markets starting 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

There will be live music.

Each market will feature Triad vendors and their handmade crafts and goods.

Markets will be held 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday through Dec. 22.

For information, visit the Pig Pounder Brewery Facebook page.

