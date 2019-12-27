GREENSBORO — A local fitness club is helping those challenged by Parkinson's Disease in a unique way: through boxing.
Title Boxing Club will offer Rock Steady, a non-contact boxing program for those with Parkinson's Disease beginning in February.
"We knew from the planning stages of our club that we wanted to incorporate Rock Steady," Laura Ellison, owner of the club, said in a release.
Title Boxing Club is a chain of fitness clubs. Ellison opened the Greensboro franchise with her husband over a year ago.
Parkinson's Disease is a degenerative movement disorder which can affect motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. The Parkinson's Foundation estimates there are more than 1 million people diagnosed in the United States. According to the foundation, research has shown that exercise can improve symptoms of Parkison's Disease. The Rock Steady program is a non-contact workout designed for those with the disease.
The new program is offered in addition to the club's other fitness programs.
An open house will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 at the club.
For information, call 336-370-6673 or visit the club at 3373 Battleground Ave. at Westridge Square.
