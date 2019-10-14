MCLEANSVILLE — John Blenko of Blenko Glass Company will sign works 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the retail store of Replacements, Ltd. at 1089 Knox Road.
Those who can't make the event can purchase pieces for signing online Oct. 14-29 at www.replacements.com.
John Blenko is president of Blenko and the fourth generation of the Blenko family which has created artful and functioning glass pieces for the past century. The collectible works come in over a 1,000 colors.
Relacements is a retailer of vintage and current tableware, silver, estate jewelry and watches and operates a 500,000-square-foot facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.