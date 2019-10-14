Blenko Glass Company
Blenko Glass Company courtesy photo

MCLEANSVILLE — John Blenko of Blenko Glass Company will sign works 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the retail store of Replacements, Ltd. at 1089 Knox Road.

Those who can't make the event can purchase pieces for signing online Oct. 14-29 at www.replacements.com.

John Blenko is president of Blenko and the fourth generation of the Blenko family which has created artful and functioning glass pieces for the past century. The collectible works come in over a 1,000 colors.

Relacements is a retailer of vintage and current tableware, silver, estate jewelry and watches and operates a 500,000-square-foot facility.

