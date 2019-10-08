Best Buy store

People wait in line at Best Buy in November 2018.

 AP/Charlie Riedel

Electronics big box store Best Buy is hiring thousands of holiday help at stores across the country, including stores in the greater Triad.

Hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Apply in person or submit a resume to indeed.com for an interview.

In the greater Triad, Best Buy has stores at 1701 South 40 Drive in Greensboro, 1465 University Drive in Burlington, and 1980 Griffith Road in Winston-Salem.

