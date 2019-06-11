GREENSBORO — The city's first ax-throwing club will open soon.
Bad Axe Throwing is opening at Golden Gate Shopping Center at 2800 Golden Gate Drive.
It is expected to open later this summer or early fall.
Bad Axe is a chain of ax-throwing clubs with more than 20 locations in Canada and the U.S. For the Greensboro club it is leasing the 5,077-square-foot space formerly occupied by Posh Fashion.
Ax-throwing is a growing sport that became popular in Canada before cutting across the United States. Participants hurl hatchets, not axes, into wooden targets for recreation or serious competition. Many clubs offer ax-throwing leagues.
The Flying Hatchet is a Greensboro based mobile ax-throwing trailer that shows up at area bars and events. The owners plan to open an indoor club in Greensboro. Tap That Axe has opened a club in Clemmons and Axe Club of America opened in Winston-Salem. Kersey Valley Attractions in Archdale has both indoor and outdoor ax throwing.
Bad Axe joins Air Fun Trampoline Park as recreational options at Golden Gate Shopping Center.