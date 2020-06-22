GREENSBORO — Fins car wash has opened at 1638 New Garden Road.
It is the second Greensboro location for the automated car wash chain founded in Charlotte by AAA Carolinas.
It is open to anyone, though AAA members receive discounts and other perks.
In a release, Fins said the new location has some taken steps to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus such as unmanned pay stations, closing restrooms and temporarily suspending gift card purchases. Communal towels and bottle carts have also been removed and surfaces touched by customers are frequently sanitized.
Fins has washes in five cities across the Carolinas.
