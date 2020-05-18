All Goodwill stores in the greater Triad have reopened.
Triad Goodwill reopened stores Sunday in Greensboro, Whitsett, Jamestown, Mebane, Reidsville, Burlington and Graham.
Triad Goodwill operates stores in Guilford, Alamance, Caswell, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
Goodwill began reopening its stores April 30 following a month-long shut-down after the state ordered nonessential retailers to close to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Goodwill reopened additional stores two weeks ago.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Goodwill has also reopened its Outlet Store at 1235 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Self-service donation center are also open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For information, visit www.triadgoodwill.org.
